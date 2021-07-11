The Bounce Hits South Florida

BEASTLEY MEDIA has launched CLASSIC HIP-HOP in SOUTHWEST FLORIDA on three translators: 96.5 W243BM SUNCOAST ESTATES/FORT MYERS, FL, 101.5 W268AH BONITA SPRINGS, FL, and 105.1 W286AK NAPLES, FL, fed via 103.9 WXKB-HD2 CAPE CORAL, FL The station mirrors BEASLEY’s existing CLASSIC HIP-HOP station in DETROIT

The move completes the restructuring of BEASLEY’s translators in the market following the flip of WBCN/NORTH FORT MYERS from Conservative Talk, the move of Spanish CHR “Playa” to 99.3 WWCN, and the move of Sports “ESPN SOUTHWEST FLORIDA” to 770 and some of the translators. The Sports programming is now heard on 98.1 W251AL and 104.3 W282BY FORT MYERS in addition to 770 WBCN.

« see more Net News