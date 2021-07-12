Exclusive Analysis From Anthony Acampora

Industry insiders receive ALL ACCESS' exclusive MEDIABASE chart recap analysis in their e-mail box every MONDAY morning. How about you? This week's data from ANTHONY ACAMPORA, Partner MUSICRUNCH/RADIOCRUNCH and MEDIABASE Charts Consultant:

Top 40: Lil Nas X New #1; Olivia Rodrigo Has Two Of Top Four; BTS Top 10; Nelly/Florida Georgia Line Top 15; Doja Cat/Weeknd, Tate McRae/Khalid Top 20

* LIL NAS X takes over the top spot, moving 2*-1* with "MONTERO (Call Me By Name)" and is +1061 spins

* DOJA CAT and SZA slide back to #2 but are up 160 spins with "Kiss Me More"

* OLIVIA RODRIGO has three of the top four, led by "good 4 u," which moves 4*-3* and is +1422

* Meanwhile, "deja vu" leaps 6*-4* and is also up over 1400 spins at +1405

* A recently adopted rule allowed DUA LIPA's "Levitating" to be reinstated to the chart after having moved to recurrent, which enabled the song to go to #1

* A second part to the rule kicked in this week: Once the song dropped to its original peak position or below, it has been moved back to recurrent

* ED SHEERAN is already at #7 after three weeks with "Bad Habits" and is up 1960 spins

* BTS go top 10 with "Butter," up 11*-10* and are +389 spins

* NELLY & FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE hit the top 15 with "Lil Bit," rising 17*-14* at +316 spins

* DOJA CAT & THE WEEKND go top 20 with "You Right," moving 24*-19* and is up 1437 spins

* Also top 20 is TATE MCRAE X KHALID with "working," rising 23*-20* and are +695 spins

* DUA LIPA vaults 37*-25* and is +1867 spins

* THE KID LAROI & JUSTIN BIEBER enter at 38* with "Stay" with 968 spins

* TONES AND I come aboard at 39* with "Cloudy"

* PINK debuts at #40 with "All I Know So Far"

Rhythmic: Polo G Retains #1 Spot; Lil Nas X Top 3; Kali Uchis Top 5; DJ Khaled/Lil Baby/DaBaby, Saweetie Top 10

* POLO G holds the top spot with "Rapstar" for a second straight week

* This gives COLUMBIA two of the top three, LIL NAS X goes 5*-3* with "MONTERO (Call Me By Name)" and is up 374 spins

* KALI UCHIS enters the top 5 with "Telepatia," moving 6*-5*

* DJ KHALED hits the top 10, up 11*-9* with "Every Chance I Get," featuring LIL BABY & DABABY, and is up 185 spins

* SAWEETIE also scores another top 10 hit with "Fast (Motion)," climbing 13*-10* and are up 122 spins

* J. COLE goes top 15 with a 16*-12* jump with "m y. l i f e ," featuring 21 SAVAGE

* T-PAIN & KEHLANI leap 19*-13* with "I Like Dat," up 265 spins

* MONEYBAGG YO is up inside the top 15, leaping 17*-14* with "Time Today"

* DOJA CAT & THE WEEKND surge into the top 20, up 25*-16* with "You Right" at +706 spins

* MEGAN THEE STALLION is top 20 in her third week with "Thot Sh*t," rising 29*-20* and is +568 spins

* WALE is up 427 spins with "Angles," featuring CHRIS BROWN, up 30*-26*

* POST MALONE is back and enters at 36* with "Motley Crew" with 618 spins

Urban: Young Thug/Gunna New #1; Giveon Runner Up; Polo G Top 5; Roddy Ricch Top 10

* YOUNG THUG and GUNNA take the top spot with "Ski," rising 3*-1* and are +505 spins

* GIVEON is the runner up, moving 4*-2* with "Heartbreak Anniversary" and is up 743 spins

* POLO G enters the top 5 with "Rapstar," up 6*-5* and is +421 spins

* DJ KHALED is nearing the top 5, up 9*-6* with "Every Chance I Get," featuring LIL BABY and DABABY, and is +560 spins

* RODDY RICCH is top 10 in just his 5th week on the chart with "Late At Night," up 13*-10* and +300 spins

* ERICA BANKS enters the top 15 with "Toot That," featuring BEAT KING, moving 18*-15* and is +211 spins

* BIA goes top 20 with "Whole Lotta Money," leaping 21*-18* and is +459 spins

* WIZKID has the top debut at 32* with "Essence" at +445 spins

* NARDO WICK enters at 39* with "Who Want Smoke?"

* ELHAE & MASEGO debut at 40* with "My City"

Hot AC: Dua Lipa Retains #1; The Kid Laroi Top 3; Bieber Top 5; Sheeran Top 10; Olivia Rodrigo 'Good' Top 20

* DUA LIPA returns to the #1 spot with "Levitating"

* THE KID LAROI is moving toward the top 3 as "Without You" goes 5*-4* and is +317 spins

* JUSTIN BIEBER goes top 5 with "Peaches," featuring DANIEL CAESAR and GIVEON, climbing 6*-5* and is +220 spins

* ED SHEERAN is top 10 in his 3rd week with "Bad Habits," climbing 13*-8* and is up 778 spins

* OLIVIA RODRIGO has two uptrending in the top 20 as "good 4 u" rises 21*-17* and is +679 spins

* BIG RED MACHINE vaults 36*-25* with "Renegades," featuring TAYLOR SWIFT at +547 spins

* MAROON 5 enters at 37* with "Lost" at +181 spins

Active Rock: Five Finger Death Punch Hold #1 Spot; Foo Fighters, Black Veil Brides Top 10; Pretty Reckless, Daughtry Top 20

* FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH top the chart with "Darkness Settles In" for a 3rd straight week

* FOO FIGHTERS land another top 10 hit with "Making A Fire," up 15*-9* and are +138 spins

* Also new to the top 10 are BLACK VEIL BRIDES with "Scarlet Cross," up 11*-10*

* PRETTY RECKLESS hit the top 20 with "Only Love Can Save Me Now," rising 22*-18* and are +108 spins

* DAUGHTRY also goes top 20 with "Heavy Is The Crown," moving 21*-19* at +48 spins

* TWIZTID debuts at 38* with "Envy," featuring ICE NINE KILLS

Alternative: Dragons Remain On Top; Pilots Nearing Top 10; The Maine Top 15; Willow, Chvrches Top 20

* IMAGINE DRAGONS stay in the top spot with "Follow You"

* TWENTY ONE PILOTS are nearing the top 10, soaring 17*-11* with "Saturday" at +543 spins

* THE MAINE go top 15 with "Sticky," up 16*-15*

* WILLOW is top 20 with "transparentsoul," featuring TRAVIS BARKER, rising 24*-18* and are +244 spins

* CHVRCHES also go top 20 with "He Said She Said," up 21*-20*

* TESSA VIOLET and LOVELYTHEBAND leap 27*-22* with "Games," up 291 spins

* BASTILLE is top 25 as "Distorted Light Beam" surges 30*-24* at +280 spins

* IMAGINE DRAGONS debut at 40* with "Wrecked"

Triple A: Modest Mouse Hold Top Spot; Counting Crows Runner Up; Lorde Top 5; Bleachers Top 15; Foo Fighters, Anderson East Top 20

* MODEST MOUSE hold the top spot for a 4th week with "We Are Between"

* COUNTING CROWS are the runner up with "Elevator Boots" up 4*-2*

* LORDE is top 5 with "Solar Power," up 6*-4* and +87 spins

* BLEACHERS are top 15 with "Stop Making This Hurt," rising 18*-14* and is up 58 spins

* FOO FIGHTERS leap into the top 20, up 24*-16* with "Making A Fire," at +96 spins

* ANDERSON EAST is top 20 with "Madelyn," up 23*-20*

* MILKY CHANCE enters at 28* with "Colorado"

* MARIAS debuts at 30* with "Hush"

« see more Net News