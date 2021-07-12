LiveXLive's New News Partner

LIVEXLIVE MEDIA has added THE ASSOCIATED PRESS as the primary news source for its platforms, including SLACKER RADIO, on which users can listen to a customizable news stream. LIVEXLIVE formerly utilized ABC RADIO as its news provider.

"AP has proven itself to be the leading source of global news," said LIVEXLIVE Pres. DERMOT MCCORMACK. "As LIVEXLIVE continues to push the boundaries of entertainment, we are thrilled to work with AP and excited to provide our users with an all-encompassing and informative streaming experience."

"We are pleased to provide AP's fact-based, unbiased news coverage to LIVEXLIVE listeners," said AP VP/GM AMERICAS Media MICHAEL FABIANO. "This collaboration allows us to be part of innovative digital initiatives that expand the reach of AP's factual journalism."

