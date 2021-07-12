Bennett

WES BENNETT, the longtime SOUTHERN ILLINOIS radio personality most recently morning host at FISHBACK MEDIA News-Talk WGGH-A-W253CR (MONSTER RADIO FM 98.5 AM 1150)/MARION, IL, died FRIDAY (7/9). He had been battling liver failure.

A statement at the station's website said, "It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of WES BENNETT early this afternoon at 12:45. He passed surrounded by his family and friends, and we know he is at peace. No arrangements have been made yet -- We will keep you posted.... We will be keeping WES close to us with his voice doing our morning The Pledge of Allegiance."

BENNETT hosted for several years at crosstown Country WDDD-F (W3D)/MARION before joining WGGH.

« see more Net News