Longtime WVMT/Burlington, VT Host Ernie Farrar Dead At 78
Longtime former VOX AM/FM News-Talk WVMT-A-W242BK/BURLINGTON, VT host ERNIE FARRAR has passed away at 78.
FARRAR, who began his career at WWSR/ST. ALBANS, VT, retired in 2018 after 52 years with the station, where he most recently co-hosted mornings. He also served as the director of the VERMONT GOLDEN GLOVES and is a member of the VERMONT ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS Hall of Fame.