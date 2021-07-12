Farrar

Longtime former VOX AM/FM News-Talk WVMT-A-W242BK/BURLINGTON, VT host ERNIE FARRAR has passed away at 78.

FARRAR, who began his career at WWSR/ST. ALBANS, VT, retired in 2018 after 52 years with the station, where he most recently co-hosted mornings. He also served as the director of the VERMONT GOLDEN GLOVES and is a member of the VERMONT ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS Hall of Fame.

