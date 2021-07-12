Free Webinar

BENZTOWN and P1 MEDIA GROUP will host a free webinar for radio professionals around the globe, entitled “PD Summer School: The Best Advice Ever.” The webinar is 14th in the companies’ “Global Radio Ideas” webinar series from top radio experts from around the world.

The 30-minute webinar will feature MUSICOM ACADEMY Founder PAT HOLIDAY. Over HOLIDAY’s 50-year radio career, he programmed major AC and Hot AC stations.

HOLIDAY will field attendees’ questions and cover topics including:

A secret way to program you've never heard before

One easy step to turn a listener into a fan

5 quick things a jock can do to become great

Keys to leading creative people

How you should be programming ad breaks

Using your intuition to build a better station

Register at event.webinarjam.com/channel/GlobalRadio. Upon registering, you will receive a link with webinar information.





