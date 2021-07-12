Great Info

In the current column, they note "Two weeks ago we released initial findings from NUVOODOO RATINGS Prospects Study 18 showing increasing numbers of people expecting to resume their commute to work over the coming months. That's good news for morning radio especially; 21% of our JUNE study sample of over 3,000 respondents ages 14-54 say they've 'gotten out of the habit of listening to local morning radio shows.' That number rises to 27% among the heaviest FM listeners (those who listen to FM at least an hour a day). Radio morning shows will need to be on their A+ game as listeners re-engage.

"The ratings prospects for whom our studies are named - the close to 20% of the sample who profile as likely to participate in PPM or diary methodology ('RPS Yes') - are typically more engaged with radio. Yet, 41% of that group say they've gotten out of the habit of listening to local morning radio shows - and that number rises to 48% among the small, but critical subset of the 'RPS Yes' ratings likelies who listen to broadcast radio at least an hour a day ("RPS 60") and can make or break ratings.

"While many music radio morning show users listen for music alone, the majority include hosts in their calculus (and some listeners just want to hear the hosts). And most morning listeners place humor high in their ranking of needs. The good news is that radio continues to get a laugh from those most important listeners."

