Summer Special (Photo: ABC/CMA)

The COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION (CMA) will stage a brand new, two-night concert special, “CMA SUMMER JAM,” live from NASHVILLE’s ASCEND AMPHITHEATER on TUESDAY, JULY 27th and WEDNESDAY, JULY 28th. The shows will be filmed and edited into a three-hour primetime special to air on the CMA’s broadcast partner, ABC, later this summer.

Performers JULY 27th will include: LUKE BRYAN, MICKEY GUYTON, CARLY PEARCE, BLAKE SHELTON, GWEN STEFANI, COLE SWINDELL, CARRIE UNDERWOOD, LAINEY WILSON and DWIGHT YOAKAM. THE JULY 28th performers are: JIMMIE ALLEN, GABBY BARRETT, DIERKS BENTLEY, BROTHERS OSBORNE, LUKE COMBS, FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE, MIRANDA LAMBERT, JON PARDI and THOMAS RHETT. The television special will include additional performances filmed at other locations in downtown NASHVILLE.

CMA is promoting the new event with a “CMA SUMMER JAM” playlist on APPLE MUSIC. Tickets for the shows go on sale WEDNESDAY, JULY 14th at 10a (CT) at CMASummerJam.com. A portion of the ticket sale net proceeds will benefit the CMA FOUNDATION, which helps fund music education programs in schools across the country.

The shows replace the CMA and ABC’s usual summer “CMA FEST” special, which did not air in 2020 or 2021 due to the COVID pandemic, forcing the cancellation of the CMA’s four-day JUNE festival, where the special is filmed.

