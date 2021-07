Due in December (Photo: Facebook)

Congratulations to AUDACY Country WUSN (US99)/CHICAGO morning co-host AUSTIN HUFF, who shared news on the air last week that he and wife MEREDITH are expecting a baby girl on DECEMBER 13th.

Listen to the delighted reactions of co-host MELISSA McGURREN’s and the show’s CORT FREEMAN here.

« see more Net News