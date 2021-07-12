Debuts Today

VOX and the VOX MEDIA PODCAST NETWORK have debuted the replacement for "THE EZRA KLEIN SHOW," "VOX CONVERSATIONS," a twice-weekly show hosted by VOX interview writer SEAN ILLING on MONDAYS and VOX Sr. Correspondent/Identity Culture and Civil Rights JAMIL SMITH and alternating week guest hosts on THURSDAYS. KLEIN left VOX for the NEW YORK TIMES late last year.

“If people listening to this don’t talk about or think about what we’ve discussed in our conversations, then I think we haven’t accomplished our mission,” said SMITH in a trailer announcing the debut. The show posted its first episode TODAY (7/12); Guests on upcoming episodes include CNN's FAREED ZAKARIA and HBO "REAL TIME" host BILL MAHER.

