SUCCESSFUL FARMING, MEREDITH's agriculture magazine, has added the GLOBAL AG NETWORK podcasts, "AG NEWS DAILY" and "WORKING COWS," for advertising sales representation.

"For nearly 120 years, we have empowered and inspired farmers and ranchers across the country," said SUCCESSFUL FARMING Editorial Content Dir. DAVE KURNS. "In addition to our very popular SUCCESSFUL FARMING branded podcasts, the new GLOBAL AG NETWORK of podcasts will help meet farmers' needs every day, wherever they are."

"GLOBAL AG NETWORK has always strived to highlight thought-leaders on the various podcasts within the network," said GLOBAL AG NETWORK Founder DELANEY HOWELL. "Now we get to extend that goal even further by partnering with the MEREDITH team."

"We are excited about expanding the scale and volume of podcasts to our agricultural marketing partners," said MEREDITH AGRIMEDIA Dir./Sales and Marketing MARTY WOLSKE. "Podcasts are the latest go-to information source for farmers and ranchers. We are excited to add GLOBAL AG NETWORK, led by DELANEY HOWELL, and the AG NEWS DAILY podcast to our suite of offerings for our marketing partners."

