LYTE, the reservations platform for artists, fans and live events, names ZAHID ZAKARIA as VP/Operations and Customer Strategy. He will focus on developing the roadmap, insights, and foundations, working with Lyte’s product and engineering teams and expanding customer relationships. ZAKARIA has spent the last six years building out the insights & analytics and customer success operations practices at YEXT.

“Our platform has achieved the hallowed ground of product-market-fit, a moment I have seen several times in my career.” says LYTE President WENDI STURGIS. “ZAHID gives ballast to our go-to-market, bringing the tools, strategies and processes we crafted together at YEXT to make that company scale.”

“I am excited for the leadership ZAHID will bring to our pricing and yield management work at LYTE,” said LYTE CEO ANT TAYLOR. “Our products are fundamentally oriented towards the needs of fans. The magic under the hood is an increasingly sophisticated, algorithmic pricing engine built to optimize event yield and save fans money. ZAHID’s work will help us refine the algorithm and lead to many, many more happy fans and full venues.”

