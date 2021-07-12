Winners

The NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS' NAB LEADERSHIP FOUNDATION has announced the winners of the 2021 CELEBRATION OF SERVICE TO AMERICA AWARDS. The awards were revealed during a special airing on more than 500 local stations this weekend.

“AMERICA’s local radio and television broadcasters demonstrated unparalleled devotion to helping families and communities during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said NAB LEADERSHIP FOUNDATION Pres. MICHELLE DUKE. “We are pleased to honor the winners and celebrate broadcasters nationwide for their commitment to public service.”

The winners:

Service to Community Award for Radio -- Ownership Group: ZIMMER RADIO OF MID-MISSOURI, "Miracles for Kids Radiothon"

Service to Community Award for Television -- Ownership Group: THE E.W. SCRIPPS COMPANY, "The Rebound"

Service to Community Award for Radio -- Major Market: HUBBARD Talk KTMY (myTALK 107.1)/MINNEAPOLIS-ST. PAUL, "KTMY Rebuilds the Neighborhoods"

Service to Community Award for Television -- Large Market: HEARST ABC affiliate WISN-TV/MILWAUKEE, "WISN Feeds the Hungry"

Service to Community Award for Radio -- Medium Market: ADX COMMUNICATIONS Country WYCT (CAT COUNTRY 98.7)/PENSACOLA, Hurricane Sally Relief Efforts

Service to Community Award for Television -- Medium Market: GRAY TELEVISION NBC affiliate WMC-TV/MEMPHIS, "WMC Puts School on TV"

Service to Community Award for Radio -- Small Market: BRYAN BROADCASTING CORP. Top 40 KNDE-F (CANDY 95)/COLLEGE STATION, TX, "136 Charities, $794,573, One Day and the KNDE Team"

Service to Community Award for Television -- Small Market: TEGNA NBC affiliate KTVB/BOISE, ID, "7Cares Idaho Shares"

