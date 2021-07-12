AUDIBLE has signed Actress LAURA DERN and her producing partner JAYME LEMONS’ JAYWALKER PICTURES to a multi-project development and first look deal.

In a press release, a statement attributed to DERN and LEMONS said, “We couldn’t be more excited to collaborate with AUDIBLE to continue that mission and look forward to bringing a diverse slate of content to the remarkable platform ZOLA and company have created.”

AUDIBLE STUDIOS Head ZOLA MASHARIKI said tha the deal is part of the company's "commitment to spotlight extraordinary female storytellers. LAURA is a fearless and profoundly gifted performer and creator -- an artist with an astonishing and unparalleled way of expressing her point of view and telling unforgettable stories. We are thrilled to embark on this creative journey with LAURA and JAYME and look forward to bringing their work to AUDIBLE’s vast audience of insatiable listeners.”

