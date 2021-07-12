Late Filing Woes

The FCC has proposed a $3,000 fine against WPGS, INC., for a late license renewal application for WPGS-A/MIMS, FL. The station's renewal application was due by OCTOBER 1, 2019 and did not file until JANUARY 31, 2020, with no explanation offered for the late filing.

In addition, the FCC canceled a proposed $1,500 fine against GERARD MEDIA LLC for a late license renewal application for W294CY/VALPARAISO, IN. The licensee had notified the Commission that the LMS database had an incorrect license expiration date which was not rectified until well after the deadline and prevented a timely filing; the Commission contended that the lateness was due to the licensee's lack of diligence but agreed that the Media Bureau indeed failed to correct the problem when notified and thus canceled the fine but admonished the licensee anyway.

