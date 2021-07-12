Human Sibling On The Way

ALL ACCESS sends congratulations to QUARTZ HILL RECORDS Mgr./Promotion GREG RANEIRI and his wife, MEGAN PARRY, who are expecting their first child, a daughter, in NOVEMBER. PARRY, a meteorologist for SAN DIEGO television station KGTV (ABC NEWS 10), announced the news on the air TODAY (7/12), saying the couple's three dogs will be getting a human sibling. Watch here.

