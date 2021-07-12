New Board Members

The BROADCASTERS FOUNDATION OF AMERICA has elected AMERICA'S PUBLIC TELEVISION STATIONS (APTS) Pres./CEO PATRICK BUTLER and GRAY TELEVISION and ATLANTIC AMERICAN CORPORATION Chairman HILTON HOWELL to its Board of Directors.

“We are delighted to welcome PATRICK and HILTON to our Board,” said the foundation's Chairman SCOTT HERMAN. “They each bring a wealth of broadcast experience to our board, and their perspective will be valuable as we continue to advance our mission of helping broadcasters in acute need.”





Butler and friend, Powell







