Sports radio programming veteran KEVIN GRAHAM has been named PD at Sports KNBR-A-F/SAN FRANCISCO, transferring from the PD post at sister News-Talk WBAP-A and KLIF-A/DALLAS. GRAHAM is a former PD at ENTERCOM/AUDACY Sports WEEI-A-F/BOSTON, CUMULUS Sports KFNZ-A-F/SALT LAKE CITY, ESPN Sports WEPN-A/NEW YORK, and several other stations. He fills the seat left vacant with the recent departure of JEREMIAH CROWE.

VP/Market Mgr. LARRY BLUMHAGEN said, “KEVIN brings extensive experience and a history of successes in spoken word formats, from News to Sports. I’m confident that his proven track record in programming along with his collaborative approach will be a winning combination for the SAN FRANCISCO market.”

GRAHAM said, “I am humbled to go from legendary News/Talk stations WBAP/KLIF to KNBR, one of the best Sports radio brands in the country. I am very grateful to continue to work for CUMULUS and LARRY BLUMHAGEN and the great KNBR Team, and thank DAVE MILNER, BRIAN PHILIPS and BRUCE GILBERT for their confidence in me. It was an absolute honor to be able to work with and from DAN BENNETT, one of the best market managers in radio, and the talented CUMULUS DALLAS team. While the last five years were some of the most rewarding in my career, I am excited to return to my roots and be back in Sports radio!”

