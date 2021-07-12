The Return

Former CUMULUS/ESPN Sports KESN (ESPN 103.3)/DALLAS host MATT MCCLEARIN has returned to CUMULUS Sports WJOX-F (JOX 94.5)/BIRMINGHAM to host a new noon-2p show.

MCCLEARIN's return is part of a shuffling of the station's lineup in the wake of the previously-announced departure of the long-running "JOX ROUNDTABLE" morning show that saw midday "3 MAN FRONT" co-host COLE CUBELIC move to mornings with GREG MCELROY; "3 MAN FRONT" now airs 10a-noon (CT), hosted by PAT SMITH, JOHN SABERRE, and LANDRUM ROBERTS.

