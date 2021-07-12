STAGECOACH, “CALIFORNIA’s Country Festival,” has announced that THOMAS RHETT, CARRIE UNDERWOOD and LUKE COMBS will serve as headliners for the APRIL 29th to MAY 1st, 2022 three-day event in INDIO, CA. MAREN MORRIS, BROTHERS OSBORNE, THE BLACK CROWES, MIDLAND, LEE BRICE, CODY JOHNSON, JORDAN DAVIS and CODY JINKS are also among those set to perform.

New in 2022, YOUTUBE and festival organizer GOLDENVOICE are announcing a partnership which includes an exclusive, first-time livestream of the event on STAGECOACH’S official YOUTUBE channel.

Said RHETT, “I have been looking forward to this for so long! I dreamed about headlining STAGECOACH ever since I first played there in 2014. I cannot wait to get back out in the desert in 2022 and play for those fans.” Added UNDERWOOD, “There’s nothing like a STAGECOACH audience, and now more than ever, I can’t wait to take that stage and be with the fans again.” COMBS echoed the excitement by stating, “It’s a dream come true to headline the festival in 2022. It will be here before we know it, and I’m already looking forward to seeing y’all there!“

Returning to the festival next year is the SIRIUSXM’s Spotlight Stage, highlighting rising stars including BRELAND, CAYLEE HAMMACK, HAILEY WHITTERS and others. In addition to the Spotlight Stage, SIRIUSXM subscribers can tune into the stacaster's second annual “Stagecouch Weekend," featuring headliners COMBS and RHETT, as well as new performances from DIERKS BENTLEY, OLD DOMINION, MORRIS, CARLY PEARCE, and more. “Stagecouch Weekend” begins FRIDAY, JULY 16th at 11a (CT), and runs through SUNDAY, JULY 18th on SIRIUSXM’s The Highway (ch. 56).

Passes for 2022's festival go on sale starting FRIDAY, JULY 16th at 12p (CT) at stagecoachfestival.com.

