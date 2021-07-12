Jeff Pardo

CAPITOL CHRISTIAN MUSIC PUBLISHING has re-signed JEFF PARDO to its songwriter roster. He's been a part of the Nashville music scene since 2000 and continues to pump out hits. Currently, he has five songs on the Christian radio charts, including ANNE WILSON's "My Jesus," which PARDO co-wrote.

"We’re so grateful to continue this partnership with JEFF PARDO," shared KARRIE DAWLEY, VP and Creative Director of CAPITOL CMG PUBLISHING. "He’s been an integral part of our writing roster for almost a decade, and we're confident the best is yet to come!"

PARDO said, “This year marks a decade for me at CAPITOL CMG, and there’s nowhere else I’d rather be. I’m beyond grateful to BRAD, KARRIE, CASEY, and the entire publishing team for their continued belief in me. We’ve had some wonderful wins together, and I’m excited for what’s next!"

