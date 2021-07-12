'Free Britney America' Rally Wednesday In DC (Photo: tinseltown/Shutterstock.com)

Fans and supporters of entertainer BRITNEY SPEARS are planning a FREE BRITNEY AMERICA Rally WEDNESDAY, (7/14) at 2p (ET), to protest the circumstances of her Conservatorship on the day she is scheduled to appear in court to again question the arrangement. The rally will take place at the LINCOLN MEMORIAL in WAHSINGTON DC. SPEARS has previously testified it's an abusive situation (NET NEWS 6/23), requesting her father be removed and the freedom to choose her own attorney.

According to the WASHINGTONONIA, a spokesperson for the NATIONAL PARK SERVICE said it hasn’t received an application to hold such a rally, but in any event, the rally’s website says SPEARS’ supporters should gather at the foot of the memorial’s steps, by the REFLECTING POOL, and bring signs, sunscreen, and water. Sources say this is a bipartisan effort. Click here for more information.

« see more Net News