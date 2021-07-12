Brandi Lanai and Tom Minor

ATLANTIC GATEWAY COMMUNICATIONS Contemporary Christian WGTS (91.9)/WASHINGTON DC launched a new evening show, NightLight with BRANDI. Hosted by BRANDI LANAI (NET NEWS 4/12) from 7pm to midnight, the show features music, stories of GOD’s love, and a reminder that listeners are not alone.



LANAI shared, "I'm so honored and excited to launch NightLight with BRANDI. I've been voice tracking for WGTS for many years, but can't wait to serve the nation's Capital with this amazing group of people, live and full-time."



NightLight with BRANDI will be produced by TOM MINER (NET NEWS 6/17).

