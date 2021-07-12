-
iHeartMedia, Darren Aronofsky Team For Podcast On Drug Policy
July 13, 2021 at 1:20 AM (PT)
iHEARTMEDIA has partnered with director DARREN ARONOFSKY's PROTOZOA PICTURES for a new podcast examining drug policy.
"PSYCHOACTIVE" is hosted by DRUG POLICY ALLIANCE founder ETHAN NADELMANN and will post THURSDAYS on the iHEARTPODCAST NETWORK. The debut will post this THURSDAY (7/15).
Guests scheduled for the show include NOBEL PEACE PRIZE winner JUAN MANUEL SANTOS, advice columnist DAN SAVAGE, Dr. ANDREW WEIL, TIM FERRIS, MICHEL POLLAN, and others.