LeGrett

iHEARTMEDIA has upped Markets Group Division President and LOS ANGELES Region President KEVIN LEGRETT to President of iHEARTMEDIA SPORTS, including the iHEARTSPORTS NETWORK, FOX SPORTS RADIO, and sports shows on the iHEARTPODCAST NETWORK.

“We have assembled a one-of-a-kind, cross-platform sports portfolio that is best-in-class. We have scale. We have targetability. We have first party data. We have the best on-air talent in the business, and we have the right leader,” said Multi-Platform Group CEO GREG ASHLOCK. “KEVIN’s experience in broadcast, digital, experiential, podcast and sports in both national and local roles have prepared him to excel in this position and build on the momentum and unique scale and assets of iHeart.”

“I am excited to harness the power of iHeartMedia Sports for clients, partners, and our local markets while expanding our offerings and leading position throughout the sports industry, building on our unique position in both audio and sports,” said LEGRETT.

Ginas

“We are excited that ALEXIS will be leading our largest revenue region,” said LEGRETT. “Her unique skills and broad media and entertainment experience will add a new dimension to our LA offerings for both our consumers and clients.”

“ALEXIS is a fantastic new leader for our LOS ANGELES team and our entire company,” said Markets Group Pres. HARTLEY ADKINS. “The breadth of experience she brings from different sectors will be ideal as iHEARTMEDIA, the multiple platform audio leader, continues to evolve to meet the needs of our listeners, clients and the LA community.”

“I am thrilled to join iHEARTMEDIA’s respected LOS ANGELES team,” said GINAS. “iHEARTMEDIA LOS ANGELES is home to some of the most influential brands, talent and events in music, news and entertainment, but what really drives its success are the talented people who work there. I am proud to now be one of them.”

« see more Net News