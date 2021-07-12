Jones

Former BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP/DETROIT GSM GEORGE JONES has been named President of SUMMITMEDIA's GREENVILLE, SC cluster, R&B WJMZ (107.3 JAMZ), Alternative WJMZ-HD2-W253BG (X98.5), Adult Hits WJMZ-HD3-W258CB (99.5 JACK FM), and Top 40 WHZT-WJMZ-HD4 (HOT 98.1). JONES spent 15 years with RADIO ONE in DETROIT before his BEASLEY tenure of a year and four months.

SUMMITMEDIA CEO CARL PARMER said, “We are delighted for GEORGE to lead our incredible GREENVILLE organization. His passion for the success of his entire team, as well as his focus on community inspire great confidence for our future.”

JONES added, “SUMMITMEDIA’s stations in GREENVILLE are iconic brands that have a history of commitment to the community.... It is our goal to be a trusted marketing partner to our clients and to help them build their business. I am excited for what the future holds, and I am lucky to lead this talented team.”

