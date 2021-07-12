Hall of Famer

Syndicated tech talker KIM KOMANDO will be inducted into ARIZONA STATE UNIVERSITY’s W.P. CAREY SCHOOL OF BUSINESS Alumni Hall of Fame for 2021.

“So much of what I have used to build and grow my business I learned at ASU,” said KOMANDO, who is a 1985 graduate of ASU and remains based in the PHOENIX area. “My father was the one who told me to go to ASU. I wish he were still alive to see me accept this prestigious honor.”

KOMANDO will be inducted on ASU’s TEMPE campus on OCTOBER 28th during the school’s homecoming weekend.

In addition, KOMANDO made a pair of TV appearances this week, yesterday on NEXSTAR CW affiliate KTLA (TV)/LOS ANGELES and TODAY on FOX O&O WJBK-TV (FOX 2)/DETROIT.

« see more Net News