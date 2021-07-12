Stewart

Digital rights marketplace PEX has hired former WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM Exec. Committee member and Shaping the Future of Media, Entertainment and Sport Head, TWITTER, TRIBALSCALE, and DIPLY executive, and CBC Head of English Language Programming KIRSTINE STEWART as Chief Revenue Officer.

“KIRSTINE’s expertise in the evolving media and content landscape will be invaluable to PEX as we work to address the changing needs and obligations of user-generated content platforms and rightsholders and forge a more free and fair internet,” said CEO RASTY TUREK. “She is an innovative leader with a passion for tackling new challenges, and we are thrilled to have her join our leadership.”

“The Internet continues to find new ways to disrupt all models of media and entertainment, but it has opened far more doors than it has closed,” said STEWART. “PEX has a vision that equally embraces new tech-enabled content creators, the platforms they use, and copyright holders; because I share that vision I am excited to join RASTY and his exceptional team.”

