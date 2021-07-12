Jeff Timmons (Photo: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com)

BENZTOWN's pop-up "FREE BRITNEY RADIO" promotion is now up to 80 stations and should have 100 affiliates signed up for station takeovers by this afternoon.

The initiative was launched by 98 DEGREES member JEFF TIMMONS as host, who says, "The conservatorship is a travesty."

Having known SPEARS for more than 20 years, and witnessed the team grow around her, TIMMONS is showing support for his friend by hosting the pop-up radio station which will take over stations in more than 80 markets — including SAN FRANCISCO, CHICAGO and ATLANTA -- on JULY 14th.

TIMMONS hopes the “day of solidarity,” as the program is billed to potential syndicators, will create a “groundswell of support” for the pop star as she fights for freedom — something he believes was never justifiably taken from her.

Amid her rapid rise, TIMMONS says the GRAMMY-winner never changed. What did change, according to the 98 DEGREES star, is the circle that expanded around SPEARS while she was busy working hard for her success.

“As she got bigger and into superstar status, you could see the team around her gathering more folks,” he recalls. “I saw a bunch more gatekeepers. It’s great to have one or two to protect you, but when there’s suddenly a whole team of gatekeepers and you can’t even have a conversation with the person and everybody has their own agenda, that becomes very dangerous.”

JEFF is passionate about spreading support for SPEARS through “FREE BRITNEY RADIO,” which will feature her hits, messages of support from celebrities, covers and live crosses to fans at the L.A. courthouse on “FREE BRITNEY DAY.”

TIMMONS says the positive aspect of publicizing SPEARS’ troubles is the potential for change, particularly now she’s been invited to address CONGRESS.

“It’s sadly at BRITNEY’s expense, but she’s drawing attention to how people need to ensure things are done legitimately from here on out."

« see more Net News