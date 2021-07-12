-
WENZ (Z107.9)/Cleveland To Hold 'Summer Jam 2021' On August 27th Featuring Lil Baby
July 13, 2021 at 1:20 AM (PT)
URBAN ONE/RADIO ONE Urban WENZ (Z107.9)/CLEVELAND is putting on SUMMER JAM 2021 in partnership with AG ENTERTAINMENT. It will take place at ROCKET MORTGAGE FIELDHOUSE on FRIDAY AUGUST 27th at 7p (ET).
Those performing live on stage will include LIL BABY, LIL DURK, MONEYBAGG YO, JEEZY, and others to be announced. The event is being presented by M-H-3 CARS. For more information check here.