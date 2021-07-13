iHEARTMEDIA will join its longtime partner, GLOBAL CITIZEN, as the exclusive audio partner in the U.S. of GLOBAL CITIZEN LIVE, broadcasting performances from six continents to millions of listeners on iHEARTRADIO stations across AMERICA.

“By bringing together the world’s most powerful leaders, music artists, cultural influencers, and the general public, GLOBAL CITIZEN has recreated the “Live Aid” of this generation and is once again proving that music can encourage citizen action in the movement to fight extreme poverty,” said , iHEARTMEDIA Pres./Entertainment Enterprises JOHN SYKES. “iHEART is proud of our deep relationship with GLOBAL CITIZEN and the progress they have made in the last decade addressing some of the toughest global issues of our time.”

