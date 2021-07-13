Elder

SALEM RADIO NETWORK syndicated talk host LARRY ELDER has announced his candidacy for Governor of CALIFORNIA in the recall election on SEPTEMBER 14th. ELDER is one of several Republicans in the election, which will be held along with the ballot question of whether to recall incumbent Gov. GAVIN NEWSOM; others on the ballot include businessman JOHN COX and former SAN DIEGO Mayor KEVIN FAULCONER, who have both been aggressively campaigning for months, and CAITLYN JENNER.

The recall itself is trailing in polls, but CALIFORNIA recall elections hold both the recall question and the election to replace the elected official at the same time.

ELDER came off the air on MONDAY (7/12) following the announcement. Potential candidates have a JULY 16th deadline to submit papers to get on the ballot, which is expected to be crowded with dozens of candidates, as occurred in the previous recall election which ousted Governor GRAY DAVIS and elected ARNOLD SCHWARZENEGGER.

