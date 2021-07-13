Moving Monday

ONE PUTT BROADCASTING is swapping signals in FRESNO on MONDAY (7/19), sending Oldies KYNO-A to 940 AM and, according to a comment by owner JOHN OSTLUND on FACEBOOK, putting Sports KFIG-A (940 ESPN) on 1430 AM.

The move by OSTLUND puts the music format on the more powerful 940 AM frequency and relegates the sports format to the less powerful signal higher up on the AM dial.

« see more Net News