AUDIOBOOM has promoted EVP/Global, Sales & Development THOMAS MANCUSI to Chief Revenue Officer and has upped SVP/Sales Planning and Operations ERICA TONG to COO. MANCUSI joined AUDIOBOOM in 2015 after stints at CBS and PODCASTONE, while TONG came to AUDIOBOOM in 2016 after working with HAVAS MEDIA and GROUP M.

“It has been a pleasure working at AUDIOBOOM for the last five years and developing a market-leading advertising model,” said MANCUSI. “I look forward to the challenge of exploring new revenue opportunities across the group.”

TONG said, “I’m extremely excited for the opportunity to join the leadership team at AUDIOBOOM. For the past five years, I’ve seen this company grow and mature to become a leader in the podcast industry.”

“ERICA and THOMAS are two incredible leaders who have shaped both the company and the podcast industry with their talent and vision,” said CEO STUART LAST. “They have played a major part in our story so far, and I can’t wait to see what they achieve in their new roles.”

