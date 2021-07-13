New Offering

PROMOSUITE has a new product that enables stations to manage their digital creative process with fully customizable workflows. PROMOSUITE DIGITAL allows teams to "create, approve and post all digital assets from start to finish, without ever having to leave the platform."

"PROMOSUITE DIGITAL gives our clients the ability to create custom order forms and workflows for each of their digital channels including websites, social media pages, YouTube channels and more," stated PROMOSUITE CTO CHRIS BUNGO. "Our design and development team did an amazing job simplifying the process."

CEO ROCCO MACRI added, "REY MENA (VP/Product Design & Development) and his team did a great job solving the challenges that our radio partners were experiencing. For instance, we've now made it incredibly easy to review creative. Designated approvers will be able to review, approve or reject with comments directly in our system eliminating the need to rely on emails and speeding up the entire process. We've given a sneak peek to a handful of our industry friends, and they are raving about it."

To learn more for yourself, visit promosuite.com/promosuite-digital or contact sales@promosuite.com.

