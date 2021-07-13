Australian Smart Speaker Data

EDISON RESEARCH's new Smart Audio Report AUSTRALIA has been released, and a key takeaway offered by the research firm is that 24% of smart speaker households in that country own three or more of the devices (averaging 1.9 devices), up from 13% in 2020. In addition, 26% of Australians own a smart speaker, up 53% from 17% last year.

Among other findings, 88% of smart speaker owners in AUSTRALIA use them in a typical week, with 67% using them daily; 61% of owners say they will buy another one in the future, and 38% of non-owners anticipate buying one in the next six months. GOOGLE is dominant among smart speaker makers in AUSTRALIA, with 24% of the market, compared to 3% for AMAZON and 1% for APPLE.

“Smart speakers have fundamentally changed the way people interact with media. The technology is influencing usage on other devices such as the smartphone.” said EDISON's MEGAN LAZOVICK, “It is a good bet that the Australian population will continue to grow more comfortable with this technology and opportunities will grow for those in audio and advertising if they embrace smart audio, too.”

COMMERCIAL RADIO AUSTRALIA CEO JOAN WARNER, whose company commissioned the study, said, “The increasing prevalence of smart speakers in Australian households extends access to radio to more places and more devices and demonstrates that consumers value audio and are open to the increasing possibilities of voice tech.”

