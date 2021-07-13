Booba & New Label

UNIVERSAL MUSIC AFRICA, a division of UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP, has signed a deal with FRENCH rapper BOOBA and his record label, TALLAC RECORDS.

The deal also launches 92i AFRICA, in partnership with UNIVERSAL MUSIC AFRICA and UNIVERSAL MUSIC FRANCE. 92i AFRICA is focused on signing and developing AFRICAN rap and hip-hop talent. 92i AFRICA will also provide a suite of services for 92i AFRICA artists including brand and marketing partnerships, live music production and touring services.

