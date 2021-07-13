-
Universal Music Africa Inks Deal With Rapper Booba, His Label Tallac Records And Establishes 92i Africa
July 13, 2021 at 6:02 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
UNIVERSAL MUSIC AFRICA, a division of UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP, has signed a deal with FRENCH rapper BOOBA and his record label, TALLAC RECORDS.
The deal also launches 92i AFRICA, in partnership with UNIVERSAL MUSIC AFRICA and UNIVERSAL MUSIC FRANCE. 92i AFRICA is focused on signing and developing AFRICAN rap and hip-hop talent. 92i AFRICA will also provide a suite of services for 92i AFRICA artists including brand and marketing partnerships, live music production and touring services.