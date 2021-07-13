Coming 9/23

GOOD KARMA BRANDS Sports WMVP-A (ESPN 1000)/CHICAGO morning co-host DAVID KAPLAN has scheduled his second annual "Walk as One" charity walk benefiting BERNIE'S BOOK BANK for SEPTEMBER 23rd. KAPLAN will walk for 24 miles alongside BERNIE'S BOOK BANK CEO DARRIN UTYNEK to raise awareness and donations for the charity, which distributes free children's books to underserved children through sixth grade. The inaugural event in 2020 raised over $95,000, and KAPLAN has raised this year's goal to $300,000; the first 50 fans to register and commit to raising $1,000 will walk alongside KAPLAN and UTYNEK.

UTYNEK said, “Building a partnership with DAVID KAPLAN, GOOD KARMA BRANDS, ESPN 1000, and BERNIE’S BOOK BANK has had a tremendous impact on our mission and the children we serve with free quality books. We are grateful to DAVID for coming up with this innovative idea to unite CHICAGO and support our work to solve the literacy crisis.”

GOOD KARMA BRANDS CHICAGO Market Mgr. MIKE THOMAS added, “What KAP and DARRIN UTYNEK were able to do last year, during a pandemic, to help CHICAGO’s under-served children was amazing. We are thrilled to partner with BERNIE’S BOOK BANK again this year to make this fundraiser even bigger and to help more children. The new route to go to all the stadiums is really awesome.”

