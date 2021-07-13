Cutrell

SOUNDSTRIPE has promoted LAUREN CUTRELL from Director of Product and Scrum Master to VP/Product. She will lead product vision, strategy, and definition for SOUNDSTRIPE, partnering with internal teams to continue delivering the stock media to creators. CUTTRELL will also be responsible for expanding and championing agile methodologies across the company’s business units for continued increases in organizational efficiency.

“LAUREN is an exceptional, user-focused product leader with a keen understanding of what today’s creators and marketers need to produce compelling video and other content,” said SOUNDSTRIPE Co-Founder/Co-CEO TRAVIS TERRELL. “We look forward to seeing her continued impact on innovation in areas such as content discovery and frictionless licensing to deliver the best overall experience to subscribers.”

“I am so honored to be growing with SOUNDSTRIPE and taking on this expanded role,” said CUTRELL. “The booming creator economy is driving increased demand for services like SOUNDSTRIPE, and I’m excited to deliver on our expansive roadmap for super-serving their needs through product innovation and best-in-class user experiences.”

« see more Net News