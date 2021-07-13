Jackson

While LARRY ELDER is off campaigning for Governor of CALIFORNIA (NET NEWS 7/13), SALEM RADIO NETWORK will fill his syndicated talk show slot with SALEM News-Talk WORL-A-W235CR (AM 950 AND FM 94.9 THE ANSWER)/ORLANDO host CARL JACKSON. JACKSON has been a fill-in for another SALEM host, DENNIS PRAGER.

SALEM SVP/Spoken Word Formats PHIL BOYCE said, “CARL has a warm and engaging personality on the air, and because he had to fight his way out of hard circumstances, he is able to convince others of his correct lifestyle decisions.”

JACKSON said, “When I was trying to find my way out of the poor life choices I had made, I read two of LARRY’s books. Now it is such an honor to sit in his chair for a time, during LARRY’s run for governor.”

