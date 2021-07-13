Riddle

AUGSBURG UNIVERSITY VP/Institutional Advancement and Alumni Relations HEATHER RIDDLE is joining AMERICAN PUBLIC MEDIA GROUP, parent of AMERICAN PUBLIC MEDIA, MINNESOTA PUBLIC RADIO, and SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA PUBLIC RADIO, as SVP/Chief Development Officer, starting JULY 22nd. RIDDLE replaces the retiring RANDI YODER.

“During an extensive national search, Heather clearly emerged as the strongest candidate from a large, diverse pool of talented and accomplished leaders,” said Pres./CEO JON MCTAGGART. "HEATHER has a big heart for donors and for our mission. Her rich experience, alignment with our values, demonstrated commitment to equity, inclusion, diversity and access, plus her approach to innovation, proven success building both regional and national donor programs, and her talents leading high-performing teams are all a terrific match for this vital leadership role.”

“I'm thrilled to join the APMG community of exceptional staff, loyal listeners, and members who believe in the mission of public media,” said RIDDLE. “Like so many Minnesotans, I rely on accessible, high-quality news and music services. It is an exciting opportunity to work with others to build on the success of the Inspired by You campaign and expand support for all the organization offers.”

