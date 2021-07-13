New Series

iHEARTMEDIA and WILL PACKER MEDIA are introducing a new scripted fiction podcast, "THE LOWER BOTTOMS," with KELSEY GRAMMER narrating the story of a series of crimes in a gentrifying section of OAKLAND. The show's first episode is due on JULY 20th.

"When writer/creator DOMINIQUE MOUTON and director/producer JACK LEVY sent me the pitch materials and proof of concept audio for ‘THE LOWER BOTTOMS,’ I was hooked,” said WILL PACKER PRODUCTIONS Pres. JAMES LOPEZ. “Dominique's writing is vivid and colorful and easily translated to the audio format. The amazing cast we were able to put together was a testament to the material. We are fortunate to have found this great piece as our first narrative podcast and are excited to partner with iHEARTMEDIA to introduce it to listeners everywhere."

“I can’t think of a better show to kick off our partnership with WILL PACKER MEDIA than ‘THE LOWER BOTTOMS,’” said iHEARTPODCAST NEWORK COO WILL PEARSON. “The series offers a little bit of everything: compelling characters, surprising twists, dark comedy and, of course, the legendary talents of KELSEY GRAMMER guiding us through the unmistakable atmosphere of the BAY AREA. We’re excited for listeners to experience this richly-realized world and hear the stories its characters have to tell.”

