Dining With SEALs

BINNIE MEDIA NEW HAMPSHIRE stations’ first “SEALs By The Sea” luncheon raised $144,500 for veterans on JULY 9th.The event at WENTWORTH BY THE SEA COUNTRY CLUB drew over 150 people to dine with 35 NAVY SEALs. The luncheon began with a live broadcast of News-Talk WTPL-WTSN-WEMJ (THE PULSE OF NEW HAMPSHIRE)/MANCHESTER-DOVER-LACONIA, NH’s “GOOD MORNING NH WITH JACK HEATH” and raised funds fo the NAVY SEAL MUSEUM, TRIDENT TUITION FUNDS, and SWIM WITH A MISSION .

SWIM WITH A MISSION co-founder PHIL TAUB said, “There are approximately only 2,500 active-duty Navy SEALs in the country, and we have with us 35 SEALs in one room. Pretty special.”

The event was part of a three day fundraiser by SWIM WITH A MISSION, including a “Paintball With A Mission” competition, “Green Beret With A Mission,” and the “SWIM WITH A MISSION Veteran Festival.”

