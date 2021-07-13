New app

CROWDMOUTH is a word-of-mouth platform that connects creators with their fans on iOS and ANDROID. Fans share content from their favorite creators in exchange for points, then redeem those points for personal, unique rewards offered directly from the creator. The app was announced TODAY (7/13) by Co-founder JONATHAN CLAY (principal member of JAMESTOWN REVIVAL), artist manager ASTON TEAGUE, with Board Chair ROBB McDANIELS.

“I’ve been creating music and building a direct relationship with my fan base for over a decade, stated co-founder JONATHAN CLAY. "Over the years, we’ve tried various platforms, homespun campaigns, and other marketing tools in an attempt to activate and grow our base. For us, it’s all about gaining exposure to new audiences while being smart about how we spend our modest marketing dollars. CROWDMOUTH was built out of the desire to give creators like ourselves a better alternative to traditional advertising while also identifying and connecting with our best fans. It is the tool that I wish we would have had years ago.”

More information at Crowdmouth.com.

(Credit: Caster Studios)

Left to right: Jonathan Clay, Aston Teague, Donnie Gerault

