COMMUNITY COMMUNICATIONS INC. News-Talk WMFE/ORLANDO-WMFV/THE VILLAGES, FL Pres./CEO ERIKA PULLEY-HAYES is joining AMERICAN UNIVERSITY News-Talk WAMU/WASHINGTON as GM on AUGUST 30th.

PULLEY-HAYES, who filled the position left vacant with the departure of JJ YORE last AUGUST amidst controversy over sexual harassment claims against a former reporter and assertions by some employees of a history of mistreatment of staffers of color, joined COMMUNITY COMMUNIATIONS in JANUARY 2020 after serving as VP/Radio for the CORPORATION FOR PUBLIC BROADCASTING. She was elected to the NPR Board of Directors in SEPTEMBER.

