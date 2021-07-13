KCBI’s Rebecca Carrell with listener volunteers

On SATURDAY (7/10), 225 KCBI listeners turned into volunteers to serve at three local ministries: EMBRACE GRACE, INC., MISSION ARLINGTON/MISSION METROPLEX, and BUCKNER SHOES FOR ORPHAN SOULS.

At EMBRACE GRACE, INC., they assembled 1,000 Love Boxes for women facing unplanned pregnancies. At MISSION ARLINGTON/MISSION METROPLEX, they prepped back to school backpacks, distributed food, and sorted clothing. Those serving at BUCKNER SHOES FOR ORPHAN SOULS prepped nearly 2,000 for kids whose parents otherwise couldn’t afford them, just in time for going back to school.

“KCBI listeners stepped up once again to serve this community well,” said KCBI General Manager and VP MATT AUSTIN. “We're blessed to have so many in the DFW area willing to roll up their sleeves and do good work for the Kingdom of GOD. Their love for JESUS showed through brightly as they gave so much to so many in need.”

KCBI always dresses volunteers in a signature blue shirt as they serve.

« see more Net News