Big Jim O'Brien

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP Classic Rock WCSX/DETROIT has announced that BIG JIM O'BRIEN has renewed a new multi-year deal to continue hosting BIG JIM'S HOUSE in mornings. O’BRIEN has been with the station for 18 years and has hosted mornings the past six years.

VP/Market Manager MAC EDWARDS said, “The picture below says it all. Pardon the pun, but JIM is a GEM! He cares about DETROIT, has a passion for Classic Rock, the artists who created this amazing music, and his fellow human beings, especially our beloved Veterans. We couldn’t be happier having JIM representing WCSX and our team!”

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP VP of National Content and Dir./DETROIT Programming SCOTT JAMESON said, “JIM has ALL the key qualities of an engaging on-air talent - he’s prepared, generates fresh ideas, and always puts the listener first. We’re thankful to have JIM with WCSX & BEASLEY DETROIT.”

“It’s been an honor to create BIG JIM'S HOUSE Morning Show on 94.7 WCSX with the support of everyone at BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP," said O'BRIEN. “Thank you to CAROLINE BEASLEY, BRIAN BEASLEY, JUSTIN CHASE, SCOTT JAMESON and MAC EDWARDS. I’m very proud to be associated with such amazing professionals and can’t wait to see what the future holds.”

BEASLEY/DETROIT VP/Market Mgr. MAC EDWARDS & O'BRIEN

