Former GREATER WASHINGTON EDUCATIONAL TELECOMMUNICATIONS ASSOCIATION Classical WETA-PBS affiliate WETA-TV/WASHINGTON CEO RICK SCHNEIDER has been named President/CEO at MAINE statewide public radio and TV operator MAINE PUBLIC, beginning AUGUST 2nd and replacing the retiring MARK VOGELZANG.

SCHNEIDER headed WETA from 2013 through 2017 and previously served as Pres./CEO of PBS affiliates WPBT-TV/MIAMI and KNPB-TV/RENO. Prior to his management career, SCHNEIDER was a reporter for WPTV/WEST PALM BEACH, WPIX-TV/NEW YORK, and POST-NEWSWEEK STATIONS, followed by a stint as News Dir. and Station Manager at UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA PBS affiliate WUFT-TV/GAINESVILLE, FL, Most recently, SCHNEIDER headed the NATIONAL CENTER FOR FAMILY PHILANTHROPY.

"RICK’s extensive background in public broadcasting and journalism make him the right choice for MAINE PUBLIC’s next president and CEO," said MAINE PUBLIC Board of Trustees Chair MARION FREEMAN. "He has the experience and vision to lead the network to an exciting new level of audience outreach with meaningful, relevant content as we embrace the technological changes in public media. We are delighted to welcome RICK and his family to MAINE."

"MAINE PUBLIC’s journalism and services during the pandemic epitomize the best of public media," said SCHNEIDER. "I’m thrilled to join an organization that is so vital and beloved by residents across the state."

