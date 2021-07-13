Sold

HALL COMMUNICATIONS, INC. is selling AC WROZ (FUN 101.3)/LANCASTER, PA to EDUCATIONAL MEDIA FOUNDATION for $1.725 million.

In other filings with the FCC, IMMANUEL BROADCASTING NETWORK, INC. is selling W282AY/CHATTANOOGA, TN to TRI-STATE RADIO, INC. for $75,000. The primary station is listed as the buyer's Oldies WFLI-A (THE BIG JET-FLI)/LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN-CHATTANOOGA.

OZARK BROADCASTING CORPORATION has closed on the sale of Oldies WOZK-A-W252DV-WOAB (OLDIES 104.9)/OZARK, AL to DOCKINS COMMUNICATIONS, INC. for $125,000.

Applying for STAs were EDUCATIONAL MEDIA FOUNDATION (KYKV/SELAH, WA, continued reduced power due to equipment failure); M&M BROADCASTING, INC. (KDLS-A/PERRY, IA, nondirectional from one tower with 125 watts after derecho damaged towers)

Filing for Silent STAs were ONE MINISTRIES, INC. (K256BV/HOPLAND, CA, off for electrical upgrades; K222CV/CALISTOGA, CA, tower site owner aske that antenna array be removed) and RADIOJONES, LLC (W259AK/SWAINBORO, GA, lost primary station).

And SYNERGY MEDIA, INC. has requested an extension of its Silent STA for W224CA/LUDINGTON, MI after discovering that its combiner didn't work.

Also, the Commission rejected the challenges by LARRY WILSON and PAUL STONE to the assignment of ALPHA MEDIA's licenses from debtor-in-possession status back to the company as it emerges from bankruptcy. WILSON alleged corporate misconduct by CEO BOB PROFFITT and two board members in acting on divestitures and restructuring without board approval, and both WILSON and STONE raised questions about foreign ownership. The FCC ruled that neither WiLSON nor STONE had standing to challenge the transaction, but treated the petitions as informal objections and rejected them anyway, saying that WILSON's allegations were outside its jurisdiction. ALPHA was also granted a waiver of the 25% foreign ownership limit to allow the deal to close pending the filing of a formal petition for a declaratory ruling no later than 30 days after closing.

