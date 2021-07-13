A Gospel Celebration

The 36th Annual STELLAR GOSPEL MUSIC AWARDS will air on BET,BET HER, and BET GOSPEL on SUNDAY, AUGUST 1st at 8p (ET). TYE TRIBBETT and JEKALYN CARR hosted the evening recently (7/10) taped live at the SCHERMERHORN SYMPHONY CENTER in NASHVILLE.

Highlights on the evening include THE CLARK SISTERS receiving the JAMES CLEVELAND Lifetime Achievement Award presented by AT&T and TRAMAINE HAWKINS being honored with the ARETHA FRANKLIN Icon Award presented by TOYOTA for her contributions to Gospel music.

This year's performances include YOLANDA ADAMS, KIERRA SHEARD, AVERY*SUNSHINE JONATHAN MCREYNOLDS, J.J. HAIRSTON, MAVERICK CITY MUSIC, PASTOR MIKE JR., TAMELA MANN, JASON CLAYBORN, HEZEKIAH WALKER, CECE WINANS and hosts TRIBBETT and CARR.

Winners

Artist Of The Year: PASTOR MIKE Jr. -"Big: Freedom Sessions"--BLACK SMOKE MUSIC WORLDWIDE

Song Of The Year: "Something Has to Break" (Live) ft. TASHA COBBS LEONARD; KIERRA VALENCIA SHEARD, J. DREW SHEARD II, JONATHAN SMITH & MIA FIELDS--KAREW/RCA INSPIRATION

Male Vocalist Of The Year: JONATHAN MCREYNOLDS -"People"--eONE MUSIC

ALBERTINA WALKER Female Vocalist Of The Year: TASHA COBBS LEONARD -"Royalty: Live at The Ryman"--MOTOWN GOSPEL

Group/Duo Of The Year: THE CLARK SISTERS -"The Return"--KAREW ENTERTAINMENT/MOTOWN GOSPEL

New Artist Of The Year: MAVERICK CITY MUSIC -"Maverick City Music Vol 3 Part 1"--TRIBL RECORD

Album Of The Year: Maverick City Music Vol 3 Part 1 -MAVERICK CITY MUSIC--TRIBL RECORDS

Choir Of The Year: JJ HAIRSTON -"Not Holding Back"--JAMESTOWN MUSIC/EONE MUSIC

Producer Of The Year: JONATHAN MCREYNOLDS, DARRYL "LILMAN" HOWELL & ROGEST "ROSCO" CARSTARPHEN Jr. -"People"-- eONE MUSIC

Contemporary Group/Duo Of The Year: ANTHONY BROWN & GROUP THERAPY -"2econd Wind: Ready; Key of A"--TYSCOT/FAIR TRADE

Traditional Group/Duo Of The Year: THE CLARK SISTERS -"Gospel According to PJ"--MORTON INSPIRATION/TYSCOT

Contemporary Male Of The Year: JONATHAN MCREYNOLDS -"People"--eONE MUSIC

Traditional Male Of The Year: DONNIE MCCLURKIN -"A Different Song"--CAMDON MUSIC/RCA INSPIRATION

Contemporary Female Of The Year: TASHA COBBS LEONARD -"Royalty: Live at The RYMAN"--MOTOWN GOSPEL

Traditional Female Of The Year: JEKALYN CARR -"Changing Your Story"--LUNJEAL MUSIC GROUP

For the complete list, check here.

